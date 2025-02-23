CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after buying an additional 336,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $383.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.57. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

