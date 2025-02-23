DA Davidson Predicts Higher Earnings for Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Xue now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -8.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,727,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 130,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

