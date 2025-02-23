Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 633.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 831,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 718,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DELL opened at $117.66 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

