DigitalOcean (DOCN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DigitalOcean Stock Performance
DigitalOcean stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $132,408.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,500,573.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,699,920. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
