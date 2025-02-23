Dillard’s (DDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $483.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $328.00 and a 52 week high of $510.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $25.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.57%.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

