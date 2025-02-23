Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,684,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 575,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 53,046 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 397,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

