Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 201,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 183,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Dios Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.07.

About Dios Exploration

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, diamond, copper, and silver deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Le Caron lithium project consisting of 103 mining claims covering an area of 54.14 square kilometers located near the LeCaron Lake; the Nemiscau-North Lithium battery metal property consisting of 164 mining claims covering an area of 927 square kilometers located within Eeyou Istchee James Bay; and the K2 gold project consisting of 68 mining claims covering an area of 35.9 square kilometers situated near the Eastmain River in James Bay.

