Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of DHC opened at $2.48 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.