DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DV. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

