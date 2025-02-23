DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

NYSE DTE opened at $131.98 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

