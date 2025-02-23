Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

