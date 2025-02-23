Eastern Bank Has $285.82 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $285,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 28,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 124,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

