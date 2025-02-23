El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 489,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 369,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LOCO opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

