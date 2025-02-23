Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

