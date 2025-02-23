Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $390.50, but opened at $379.00. Elevance Health shares last traded at $384.07, with a volume of 309,896 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

