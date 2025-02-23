Emma Walmsley Sells 38,459 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley sold 38,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,418 ($17.92), for a total transaction of £545,348.62 ($689,006.47).

On Monday, February 10th, Emma Walmsley sold 120,653 shares of GSK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.36), for a total transaction of £1,753,088.09 ($2,214,893.35).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,377.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,450.11.

GSK ( LON:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.99) to GBX 1,600 ($20.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.82).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

