Empowered Funds LLC Buys 2,588 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,740.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,147. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

