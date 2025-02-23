Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BMBL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.