Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRNT Q1 Earnings

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $257.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.59. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 202,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 951.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 268,388 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

