Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AMP Q1 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.89. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $38.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $41.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $49.16 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $530.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $540.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.