Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CP Q2 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,380,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

