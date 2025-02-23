Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Unisys Q2 Earnings

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unisys in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Unisys alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Unisys Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of UIS stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. Unisys has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Unisys by 985.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.