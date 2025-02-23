Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CHRW Q1 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.88 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

