Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MGY Q1 Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGY. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MGY opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

