ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in ESAB by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

