EverQuote (EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $133.83 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $734.40 million, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,355.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,412 shares of company stock worth $1,178,790. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVER. B. Riley cut their price target on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVER

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.