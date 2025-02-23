Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.