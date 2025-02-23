Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

NYSE EVH opened at $10.44 on Friday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 21,650.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

