ExlService (EXLS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $475.68 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

