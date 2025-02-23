eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.98. eXp World shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 269,473 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,389,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,006,642.80. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,061. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.