Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Expro Group (NYSE:XPROGet Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $355.66 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPRO

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $493,132.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,113.34. The trade was a 15.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,971.59. This represents a 35.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.