Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $355.66 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $493,132.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,113.34. The trade was a 15.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,971.59. This represents a 35.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

