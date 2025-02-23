Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 338.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Federal Signal by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4,025.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.