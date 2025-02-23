Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 8.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.20 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.20 ($0.95). 48,570,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 4,967,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 11.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.