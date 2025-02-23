F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $41.02. 37,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 69,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $72,007,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.66.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

