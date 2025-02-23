Financial Analysis: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Root alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -1.56% -9.81% -1.12% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Root shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $455.00 million 3.33 -$147.40 million ($1.23) -81.47 Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Root and Atlas Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Root.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Root and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 0 6 2 1 2.44 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Root currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.14%. Given Root’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Root beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Atlas Financial

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.