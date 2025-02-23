First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $66.63 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

