Forterra (LON:FORT) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of FORT opened at GBX 157.40 ($1.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £323.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.19. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 200.50 ($2.53).
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
