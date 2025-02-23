Forterra (LON:FORT) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Forterra Price Performance

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 157.40 ($1.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £323.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.19. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 200.50 ($2.53).

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.