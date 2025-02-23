Friedenthal Financial Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 704.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

