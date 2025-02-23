FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:WPM Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$96.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$87.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$99.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.