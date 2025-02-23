FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Extendicare Issued By Cormark

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.

Shares of EXE opened at C$11.45 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$6.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$955.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

