FY2024 EPS Estimates for Insmed Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.41) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.46). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,950.36. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,400,465 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 48.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,322,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.