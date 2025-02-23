FY2025 EPS Estimates for Etsy Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Etsy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.26 on Friday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Etsy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 106.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Etsy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.