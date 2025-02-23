Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $765,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,219 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Garmin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,401,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $224.67 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $131.20 and a one year high of $246.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

