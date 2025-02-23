General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. HSBC downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.