Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.04. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. This trade represents a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $2,792,151. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 64.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

