Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 480 ($6.06) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.94) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.06) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.50 ($6.22).

Get Glencore alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GLEN

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 323.85 ($4.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £49.40 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 385.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 320.50 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 506.72 ($6.40).

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.