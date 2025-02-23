Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,274,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 314,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1,065.6% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 140,006 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,797 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,686 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

