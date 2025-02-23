Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Gold Fields stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

