Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4,125.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,008,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $28,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.90 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

