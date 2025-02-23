Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.85.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

